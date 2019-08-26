Talpur seeks court order for implementation on her production order

ISLAMABAD: Faryal Talpur, the sister of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who is a nominee in mega-money laundering case, on Monday filed an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over non-compliance of the production order issued by the Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani for her participation in the session.

In her application wherein Punjab chief secretary, home secretary and IG (Prisons) have been made parties, Talpur has pleaded with the court to order the superintendent of the jail to transfer her to the provincial assembly for her participation in its session.

As media reports emerged, despite the issuance of her production order, the PPP leader was not allowed to attend the session.