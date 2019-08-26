SC gives federal, provincial govts four weeks to draft legislation on underground water use

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday granted four weeks to the federal and provincial governments to draft legislation in a case regarding underground water use.

The court also directed the managing director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore to submit suggestions regarding water conservation.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the underground water implementation case. Justice Bandial remarked that the apex court order also included commercial use of water.

He said that the first thing to do was legislation and remaining matters could be examined later.

Justice Bandial asked about progress over legislation. Upon this, the counsel for Balochistan government said that the provincial government had prepared a draft and sent it to the federal and Punjab governments.

The counsel for the Sindh government said that the provincial government had prepared its draft for underground water legislation as well.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for four weeks.