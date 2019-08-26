Regional peace not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue: Gen Hayat

KARACHI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Monday said that enduring peace in South Asia was not possible without a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In an address to participants of an Air War Course at Air War College, Gen Hayat said the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were being subjected to injustice and atrocities by Indian forces for the past seven decades.

He said Pakistan’s security situation was a complex function of internal and external factors and reiterated that peace in South Asia was contingent upon maintenance of strategic stability in the region.

“These challenges demand a collective approach to promote security in the region and beyond. Partnerships based on cooperation will facilitate peaceful conflict resolution,” he said.

General Hayat’s talk, titled ‘Pakistan: Significance and Responsibility’, was followed by a vibrant and candid question and answer session.

Pakistan’s government and army have put up a united front in the face of rising tensions with India, following New Delhi’s illegal revocation of Indian Occupied Kashmir’s (IOK) special status.