Qureshi urges Turkey to play role in ending curfew in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu on Monday and told him about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said that Indian forces are committing crimes in the valley and Turkey, as a Muslim country and a friend of Pakistan, should play its part to help solve this issue.

He also praised Turkish president Erdogan for his role in keeping the Muslim community united.