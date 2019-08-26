Policemen arrested for purportedly raping minors in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two police officials have been arrested on Monday for allegedly raping minors and blackmailing them by recording videos.

Reportedly, a five-member group, led by head constable Shehzad of ARU security division and his accomplice Rehan, was allegedly involved in the heinous activity in Sector F-6 of the capital.

Shehzad and Rehan were arrested after a case was lodged against them on a complaint of a 14-year-old boy, Zain.

The officials have recovered rape videos of five children including Zain from the mobile phones of Shehzad and Rehan.

A private media house reported that the case only includes charges of rape whereas the clauses of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) have not been mentioned.