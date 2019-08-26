PM Imran to apprise nation about occupied Kashmir today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on the Kashmir issue today.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آج شام 5.30 پر قوم سے اہم خطاب کریں گے۔۔۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 26, 2019

The news was shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan who, on Saturday, had said that in a build-up to Prime Minister Imran’s scheduled address to the United Nations’ General Assembly on September 27, the federal government would launch a series of events.

Awan had said that as part of the events, “Prime Minister Imran would address the nation and a National Solidarity Day would be celebrated within a week to give a clear message of unity, harmony, and ownership of the Kashmir cause”.

Meanwhile, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet at the G7 in France today.

Reportedly, the US president will press the Indian premier to lift a communications blackout and show “utmost restraint”.

A senior US administration official said: “The president will likely want to hear from Prime Minister Modi how he plans to reduce regional tensions and uphold respect for human rights for Kashmir, as part of India’s role as the world’s largest democracy.”

The official said that Trump is “likely to stress the need for dialogue among all sides of the conflict and his hope that India would lift the communications and movement restrictions in Kashmir and exercise the utmost restraint in dealing with potential protests”.

Making a mockery of so-called world’s largest democracy, India’s Narendra Modi government on Aug 5 unilaterally changed the constitutional status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region by revoking the occupied region’s special status through a presidential order, stoking pro-freedom sentiments in Kashmiris and putting the entire subcontinent at risk of a nuclear war.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in “concurrence” with the “Jammu and Kashmir government”, had promulgated Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 which states that provisions of the Indian Constitution are applicable in the state.

The President had issued Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 which comes into force “at once”, and shall “supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954”.

“All the provisions of the Constitution” shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the president of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had announced at the time the revocation amid an uproar in two houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha, the Lower House, and Rajya Sabha, the Upper House, while Kashmir was under a historic curfew forcing thousands of natives inside their homes and deprived of all means to communicate with the outside world.