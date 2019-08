MIANWALI: One person died and 14 injured when an Okara-bound passenger bus turned turtle as a result of an accident near Dera Ismail Khan Road in Mianwali late Sunday night.

According to details, the incident occurred when one of its tires burst. The rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the District Headquarter Hospital.

Three injured are reportedly in a critical situation who have been moved to Nishter Hospital in Multan for further medical treatment.