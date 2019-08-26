NAB arrests SECP director in Park Lane reference

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Executive Director Javed Hussain in the on-going Park Lane reference.

The anti-corruption bureau produced Hussain before duty judge Sharukh Arjumand for obtaining his physical remand. During the hearing, NAB prosecutor Usman Masood informed the court that the suspect had facilitated the resignation of former President Zardari from two companies in 2009 when the latter was the president of the country.

Masood further argued that the accused was working as Registrar ROC as Islamabad in 2009 and received the record of Park Lane Company. “Thus, it was in the knowledge of suspect that Zardari owns Park Lane Company,” he said, adding that the suspect had allegedly hidden information from his subordinates.

NAB requested the court to grant 14 days physical remand of the accused. To which, the defense counsel, while objecting to NAB request, said that NAB has obtained the complete record of Park Lane case from the suspect.

The court, after hearing arguments, remanded the accused into NAB custody till September 6.