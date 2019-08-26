Misbah top contender for head coach

ISLAMABAD: Former skipper Misbah ul Haq was the top contender to be the head coach for the national team as the Mianwali-born cricketer would be applying for the post.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official told that PCB is focusing on to hire local coaches for the team and Misbah is the top preference for the job as he would be applying for the post.

“Foreign cricketers have also applied for key slots of head coach, batting coach and bowling coach, but PCB’s preference was to hire the local coaches for the team,” he said.

However, the deadline for accepting applications for coaching staff was August 26. The official further said former cricketer Mohsin Hasan Khan, Rashid Latif, Ijaz Ahmed and Saqlain Mushtaq were also under consideration by PCB to be given different roles.