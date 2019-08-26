Karachi mayor appoints Mustafa Kamal as city’s Garbage Project Director

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has appointed former Karachi city nazim Syed Mustafa Kamal as Project Director (PD) for Garbage on a voluntary basis with immediate effect.

According to the Notification Number Mayor/KMC/134/2019 dated August 26, 2019, the appointment has been made for 90 days.

“In the light of the statement made and reported in electronic and print media that Syed Mustafa Kamal has shown his willingness to clean the city of Karachi within 90 days, I being Mayor of Karachi, hereby designate Syed Mustafa Kamal as Project Director for Garbage on voluntary basis with immediate effect and until further orders,” reads the letter.

While speaking to the media, the mayor also said that all the necessary staff and services would be at the disposal of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief.

On the other hand, Mustafa Kamal while accepting the appointment asked the chairmen of all four districts of the port city to relinquish their respective charge as he was going to take over the charge and promised to change the city’s landscape within the three given months.

He suggested setting up five garbage transfer stations (GTS) in the city. “This will shorten the distance of the land-fill site from three hours to 15-minute,” he added.

He also suggested that re-cycling plants and machines be installed at garbage transfer stations.

The PSP chief further urged for dissolution of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and devolution of its powers to the union council level. “The people will take care of them if corruption found at the union council level,” he opined.