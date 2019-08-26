Kaleem Burdee, Ali Lakhani steers Pakistan lawyers team towards victory

Pakistan lawyers beat SHC Blues in the first T20 Independence Color kit Cricket tournament played at TMC cricket ground.

During the match, excellent bowling skills were displayed by Kaleem Burdee, Ali Lakhani and Hasan Mirza of PLCC and all-round performance by Ahmed khan and Usman of thunder Wolves to beat Arya sports.

In the first match, Thunder Wolves hammered Arya Sports by three wickets in a nail-biting match at TMC cricket ground. Batting first, Arya sports scored 108 for the loss of 8 wickets.

Zahid Amrani 37 and Malik Muhammad Yousuf scored 20 runs with the help of 2 sixes. For Thunder wolves, Amman Khan took 3 wickets for 13 and Ahmed took 2 wickets for 22 runs.

In reply, Thunder Wolves struggled from the beginning of their innings but later on with the help of a brilliant partnership between Usman and Ahmed they achieved the target score.

Arya Sports 108 for the loss 8 wickets in 20 overs Zahid Umrani 37, malik Muhammad Yousuf 20 runs

Thunder Wolves 110 for 7 in 19.2 overs Ahmed Khan 37 Not out Usman 22, Faraz took 3 wickets for 21 runs.

Second match of the day played at TMC between Pakistan lawyers and SHC Blues

Batting first Pakistan lawyers managed to score 114 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Mairaj abbasi bowled well for SHC Blues.

In reply, SHC Blues bowled out for partially 44 runs in 13 overs. Right-arm medium-fast Kaleem Burdee, Ali Lakhani and Hasan Mirza played well for their team and secured all key wickets in the power play.

Pakistan Lawyers Cricket club 114 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Atig Baig 14, Suleman Hudda 15, Marij Abbasi 3 for 21 and Rizwan 1 for 24.

SHC Blues 48/10 in 14 overs. Shakeel shah 10 with 2 four, Kaleem Burdee 3 for 14, Muhammad Ali Lakhani 2 for 16 and Hasan mirza 3 for 3 runs.