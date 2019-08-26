Issues between Pakistan, India bilateral, Modi tells Trump

PARIS: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that all issues between India and Pakistan were “bilateral in nature”.

Modi, who is currently in France to participate in the G7 Summit, made the remarks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the intergovernmental moot, ANI reported.

“All issues between India & Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don’t bother any other country regarding them,” Modi said.

He said India and Pakistan were together before the partition in 1947 and that he was “confident that we can discuss our problems and solve them, together”.

The Indian premier also claimed he has told Prime Minister Imran Khan that they should work together for the welfare of their two countries.

Trump, meanwhile, said he spoke to Modi about the situation in occupied Kashmir and that he was told by Modi that he “has it under control”.

Last week, ahead of the bilateral meeting between the US president and India’s premier, a senior US official had said that Trump is “ready to assist” India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

The official maintained that the US is continuing to call for calm and restraint as their president is “very focused” on the situation in Kashmir because of the broader implications it has on the developments in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the potential for increased stability in the region.

