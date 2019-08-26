Govt to form special Kashmir media cell, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that government is planning to launch a special Kashmir media cell.

Different projects will be introduced via this media cell to let the world see the true face of Modi-led India and how the Indian forces are committing crimes in the occupied Kashmir.

She further said that India has multiple times insulted Hurriyat leaders, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

“Indian forces have no regards for women, elders and children. Arms and brutal force is being used in a peaceful valley to scare harmless people,” she said.

“While Modi’s name will be remembered for all the atrocities he is committing there, PM Imran will be remembered as someone who tried his best to fight for the rights of people of Kashmir,” she further said.

Pakistan is highlighting Kashmir issue in the world and very soon would garner enough support from the leaders, she said.

“Under the visionary leadership of PM Imran, Pakistan will soon get out of its dark days. In a one-year progress report of PTI, every ministry has shown significant improvement,’ she stated.

“In these trying times, media is playing a positive role in highlighting Kashmir issue,” she concluded.