Govt freezes assets worth over Rs1bn owned by Rana Sanaullah, family members

The government has frozen assets worth more than Rs1 billion belonging to incarcerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan and members of his family over his alleged involvement in drug peddling, a news channel reported on Monday.

According to the report, as many as 41 properties owned by the PML-N leader, his wife, daughter and son-in-law amounting to over Rs1.11bn have been frozen. It added that the authorities were in contact with officials in Canada, Britain and Dubai to get details of offshore properties allegedly owned by Sanaullah or any member of his family.

According to a list detailing the confiscated assets, the properties include a commercial plaza in Faisalabad, whose value was estimated at Rs80 million, a plot worth Rs80m in Islamabad and a commercial hall and four shops worth Rs60m and Rs50m, respectively.

Earlier on Aug 24, an anti-narcotics court had extended the judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah for 14 days.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Sanaullah after alleged recovery of drugs from his vehicle.

ANF officials produced CCTV footage of the arrest of Rana Sana in the court. The court sealed the footage after getting signatures from the PML-N leader.

The counsels of Rana Sanaullah filed a bail petition in the court. The anti-narcotics officials sought time from the court for arguments on the bail petition.

The defence counsel sought the court’s order for perusal of the documents submitted by the FIA in the court.

The court ordered the defence counsel to appear before the court for arguments on bail petition of Rana Sanaullah on August 28.