Bilawal accuses govt of ‘trying to murder’ Zardari by restricting medical check-up

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was attempting to “murder” his father Asif Ali Zardari by not following doctors’ advice to have a medical check-up done of the imprisoned former president.

Flanked by other PPP leaders, Bilawal was talking to reporters after meeting his father and aunt Faryal Talpur, who are incarcerated at Adiala Jail in the fake accounts case, for nearly three hours.

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had thrown his rivals in jails without any charge and that allegations were being levelled against them without starting their trial.

“This government is trying to put me, my party and family under pressure,” the PPP chief claimed. He said that the jail doctor had advised that Zardari be taken to hospital for a medical examination because he was ill, but that the jail authorities were not complying with the recommendation.

“The government is attempting to murder Zardari by not following the doctors’ advice,” Bilawal alleged, announcing that his party will approach courts regarding the matter.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Zardari after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the fake bank accounts case. On August 16, the court sent the former president to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

Alleging that Prime Minister Imran was “more fascist than Germany’s Nazi army”, Bilawal said the premier was mistaken if he thought he would “attack the 18th Amendment”.

He said his aunt Talpur was shifted to jail from hospital late at night and that she was being prevented from attending the Sindh Assembly session.

“Imran Khan violated the sanctity of the chador and the four walls,” he alleged.