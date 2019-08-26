Gen Bajwa appreciates Chinese support to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday appreciated China’s understanding and support on all issues, particularly Kashmir.

He was talking to General Xu Qiliang, the vice-chairman of the Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC), who visited the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters with a high-level delegation and held a one-on-one meeting with the army chief.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the one-on-one meeting was followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, avenues to enhance bilateral defence collaboration, and particularly the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) were discussed,” the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary said China “greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and its Army and is looking forward to further solidify this relation”, said the ISPR statement.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the two sides for enhancement of defence cooperation and capacity building of Pakistan Army.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ the Vice Chairman CMC also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Monument) and was presented a guard of honour.