Cricket legend Javed Miandad to visit LoC to affirm support for held Kashmir

KARACHI: Cricketing legend and former captain of the cricket team Javed Miandad on Monday announced to visit the Line of Control (LoC) to “bring greater awareness” about the “terrible situation” of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

In a video message shared on his social media accounts, Miandad affirmed that no one can separate Kashmir from Pakistan, and stressed that Kashmiris should be given their rights. He added he will stage a protest and highlight the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

I’m with other legends of sports to be visiting Line of Control( LOC), to make my voice heard, bring greater awareness to the terrible situation in Kashmir and call for peace @UN charter. pic.twitter.com/zuRER8W2ll — Javed Miandad (@ItsJavedMiandad) August 25, 2019

It merits a mention here that former cricketer Shahid Afridi had earlier said that injustice and oppression can never be tolerated and hoped for Kashmir’s resolve as soon as possible. He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s untiring efforts for peace in Kashmir.

“We expect more from @UN to stop violence & cruelty in the conflict zone of Kashmir, majority of the Indians DO NOT support the barbaric acts of @narendramodi it’s time he should come towards building long term peace, this inhumanity should be put to a stop4good,” Afridi had tweeted.