British lawmakers urge peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: A five-member British parliamentary delegation on Monday assured National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser that Britain will continue to raise its voice at every forum for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, adding that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute will guarantee regional security.

Speaker Qaiser in his remarks said the British parliament should use its influence for a resolution of Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiri people. The speaker pointed out that Kashmir dispute is an unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent.

He further said the continuation of curfew in occupied Kashmir and denying the Kashmiri people their religious freedom is a serious violation of human rights. “The world should take notice of the human rights violations in the occupied territory,” Qaiser said.

Referring to bilateral relations between Pakistan and Britain, the speaker said Pakistan desires to strengthen its relations with Britain in diverse fields including economy, trade and education.

He also stressed for greater parliamentary exchanges between the two countries in order to learn from each other’s experiences.

The British delegation also expressed the desire to further expand and strengthen relations with Pakistan in different fields.

Later while addressing a news conference, the British parliamentary delegation said the world should take notice of grave human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

Voicing concerns over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, the parliamentary delegation said the world must act now before it is too late.

The British delegation said the Indian unilateral action of revoking the special status of the territory is questionable. “The very action is in contravention of India’s own constitution as well as the UNSC resolutions and international laws,” the delegation said.

The British Parliament members added any change in the status of Kashmir can be made with the consent of Kashmiri people.

The delegation was appreciative of the UNSC meeting on Kashmir dispute but stressed the world body must call spade a spade on the situation in the valley. “We stand for justice and will also visit the Line of Control to observe the situation,” they said.

In his remarks, Chairman of Special Committee on Kashmir Fakhar Imam said partition of the sub-continent is incomplete without resolution of festering Kashmir dispute. “The UNSC meeting on Kashmir is a recognition of the fact that Kashmir is a disputed territory,” he said.

He added the world community especially the five permanent members of the UNSC should call for a lifting of curfew and all sorts of restrictions in occupied Kashmir.