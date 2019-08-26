Anti-polio campaign kicks off in various parts of country today

LAHORE: As part of the government’s renewed efforts to eradicate polio, anti-polio campaigns are set to begin in various parts on the country, including Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan, today. The campaigns of varied durations will span over the next 7 days.

A three-day anti-polio campaign started in Lahore earlier today.

While talking to media, Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed said that five thousand polio teams have been constituted to administer the campaign wherein over 18.5 million children, up to five years of age, will be vaccinated across the provincial capital.

She urged parents to cooperate with polio teams to eradicate polio.

A three-day anti-polio campaign is currently underway in twenty-seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Anti-Polio Measures Babar Bin Atta earlier today.

According to the provincial health department, more than three million children will be vaccinated across the province that has been experiencing outbreaks since October 2018.

A seven-day campaign against polio will be launched in Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, and Sohbat Pur districts this week. During this time, over 1 million children will be given anti-polio drops.