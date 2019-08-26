Buzdar discusses religious harmony, Kashmir issue with scholars

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday met the leading religious scholars of different schools of thought to discuss with them the importance of religious harmony and the ongoing situation in Kashmir.

The meeting was organised by Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs and Ittihad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee.

Buzdar said that religious scholars are an integral part of this society and they have contributed a lot in uplifting moral values.

He further said that scholars have also helped the government to eliminate fanaticism from their ranks and also to put an end to terror financing.

“It is expected that, like always, scholars from all sects will display sentiments of religious tolerance during the holy month of Muharram,” he stated.

Punjab government is introducing many projects for scholars and students of seminaries to facilitate them. Sehat Insaf Card will also be given to students and teachers of seminaries so that they can avail affordable medical facilities, he said.

On this occasion, Law minister Raja Basharat said that religious scholars will be facilitated in every manner possible and Punjab government is always available to listen to their resentments.

Meeting regarding Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Modi government is treating innocent people of Kashmir with cruelty and he has the blood of all those martyred in the valley on his hands.

“By revoking Kashmir’s status and ignoring the United Nation’s (UN) resolution on the matter, India has given World a clear message that it does not respect any law,” Buzdar said.

This time calls for unity among our ranks and we must counter the enemy with a combined determination, he further said.

The meeting also strongly denounced the revoking of the special status of Occupied Kashmir by India and expressed complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Participants of the meeting also paid homage to the martyred men of Pakistan forces and said that the Pakistan Army has sacrificed everything to save Kashmir.

“Menace of terrorism has been eliminated from Punjab due to collective efforts of forces and government. India might try some adventure to divert attention from Kashmir issue but we are ready to tackle any attack,” Buzdar concluded.

Meeting was attended by Head of Motahida Ulema Board Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Hafiz Fazul Rehman Ashrafi, Maulana Dr. Hussain Akbar, Maulana Zia-ul-Haq Naqshbandi, Maulana Dr. Muhammad Sabtain Akbar, Maulana Zubair Ahmad, Pir Syed Muhammad Usman Noori, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Pir Syed Habib-ul-Haq Shah, Khawaja Qutabuddin Faridi, Dr. Allama Mohibul Nabi Tahir, Sahibzada Syed Muhammad Zia Mohiuddin Gillani, Maulana Faiz Rasool, Maulana Mofti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Maulana Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Maulana Zafarullah Shafique, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), Principal Secretary to CM, secretaries of auqaf and information departments and sevral other scholars.