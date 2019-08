by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

PESHAWAR: A three-day anti-polio campaign is going to initiate on Monday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per plan, it will be observed in 27 districts of KP.

Provincial Health Department (PHD) has claimed that approximately 4 million children below the age of five will be given anti-polio drops during the three days of the campaign.