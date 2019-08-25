Thai Muslims rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: The Muslim community in Thailand organised a ceremony to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in the wake of the revocation of the occupied valley’s special status by the Indian government and to condemn atrocities and brutalities being committed on Kashmiris.

The event held at Islamic Centre Bangkok was jointly organised by the Thai Muslim community, Thai-Pakistan Friendship Association and overseas Pakistanis.

It is for the first time in the history of Thailand that an event has been organised by the Muslim community at the Islamic Centre with an aim to convey a message from the Thai Muslim community to their Kashmiri brethren.

Protesters carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against Indian occupation of the valley demonstrated outside the centre. Inside the Islamic Centre, renowned speakers from different universities delivered speeches against Indian occupation of Kashmir.

A resolution was also presented on the occasion, which called upon United Nations secretary-general and ambassadors of 36 countries to play their due role for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. They demanded that India must stop the use of pellet guns and killing of innocent Kashmiri must stop.

Pamphlets on Kashmir in Thai language were also distributed among the participants. A large number of Thai media personnel covered the event, which was broadcast live on several TV channels in Thailand.