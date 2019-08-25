Sanjrani cancels UAE visit

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to cancel his pre-scheduled official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The senate chairman’s decision to cancel his visit to the gulf country comes after Indian Prime Minister Modi was accorded a warm reception there, said a press release on Sunday.

The press release further stated that the chairman called off the visit to “express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.”

“(The) Modi government has committed unprecedented atrocities against Kashmiris and imposed a curfew in the occupied territory. Any visit in this scenario would harm the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir.” Sanjrani was quoted as saying.