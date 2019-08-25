PM Modi conferred ‘The King Hamad Order of Renaissance’

PM Narendra Modi was conferred ‘The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’ by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa during his third leg of the three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, India Times reported on Sunday.

While addressing the joint statement along with the King of Bahrain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I feel very honoured and fortunate to be awarded The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. I am equally honoured by your majesty’s friendship for me and for my country.” “I humbly accept this prestigious honour on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians,”

“It is an honour for entire India. This is a symbol of the close and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and India,” he added.

This was an Indian PM’s first visit to the Kingdom.

The two leaders reviewed historic relations of friendship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of India besides highlighting aspects of joint cooperation in the investment, economic, commercial, health, scientific and technological sectors, in adding to the sector of energy.