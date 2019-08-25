PM extends contract of nine Community Welfare Attaches for four months

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has extended the contract of nine Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) for four months.

Documents available with this scribe state that the premier has granted an extension in the posting tenure of the CWAs posted in different countries till December 31, 2019.

The nine officers include Hafiz Junaid Amir Sial in Doha, Muhammad Shafiq Haidar in Seoul, Abdul Shakoor Shiekh in Riyadh, Mahmood Latif in Riyadh, Waqas Ahmad Langah in Baghdad, Fareeha Khan in Abu Dhabi, Saulat Saqib in Dubai, Asma Ali Awan in Dubai and Fizzah Niazi posted in Manchester.

The tenures of the above-stated officer were to end from July to September 2019; however, they have now been asked to work on their respective positions till December 31.

On the other hand, four officials including Rizwan Salabat posted in Milan, M Umar Javed in Kuwait, Syeda Ramallah Ali in Muscat and Najeeb Ullah Khan in Jeddah were not granted an extension.

Documents state that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development has also shortlisted four officials including Naveed Ahmad, Muhammad Afzal, Shaista Bunyad and Saqib Ali Khan for posting in New York, Barcelona, Athens and Kuala Lumpur respectively.

Furthermore, eleven officers have qualified for an interview after the written test. Officials said that there are seventeen CWA positions that are currently vacant and the panel has chosen four out of eleven officers so far. The penal has stated that others were not suitable for the position despite the fact they had passed the written test.

Officials further added that ministry has forwarded the summary of the selected individuals for posting to the premier.