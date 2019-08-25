Pakistani killed in Birmingham over property dispute

BIRMINGHAM: One Pakistani national was killed and three others injured in a property dispute on Sunday.

According to details, two groups of Pakistani nationals residing in Birmingham had a dispute back in the country.

The members of the two groups attacked each other with sharp knives.

One person was killed in the incident while three others were injured who were shifted to hospital where the condition of one was stated to be critical.

The UK Police arrested one culprit and after registering a case into the incident started efforts to arrest others involved in the clash.