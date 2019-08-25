Pakistan wants peace, but will go to war if needed: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said Pakistan stands for peace in the region, but it will not shy away from a fight if the need arose.

Addressing a press conference here after a visit to the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB), Chaudhry noted that two nuclear powers — India and Pakistan — were determinedly facing off each other at present and that the world needed to resolve the Kashmir issue right away.

“If India wants peace, we’re standing [ready] for peace but if they want a war, we’re standing [prepared] for a war. Our Army … and everyone, including children … are ready to fight,” he added.

“Wars are not a choice; if a war is imposed on us, we will fight,” the minister stressed. “If they raise a finger on us, we’ll break their hand, if they show a fist, we will break their jaw.

With regard to Muslim countries that had to date failed to raise their voice for the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people, he said: “If any Muslim nation cannot feel the pain of Kashmiris, what can we say? What’s the use of a leadership that cannot stand strong with their Kashmiris brethren?”

It may be noted that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) bestowed its highest civilian award on Indian PM Narendra Modi on Saturday amid on-going Kashmir tensions.