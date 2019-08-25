NAB recovers Rs71bn in last 20 months: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Sunday said that the bureau has recovered record Rs71 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements during the last 20 months.

In a statement, he said NAB also filed 600 corruption references in different accountability courts over the said period.

He said the accountability watchdog recovered from billions of rupees from the owners of various fake housing societies and returned the money to the affectees.

At present, at least 1,223 references, involving Rs900bn, were being heard by various accountability courts.

“The NAB is a national institution and its officers were performing their national duties with utmost sincerity and dedication,” he added.

He said that the bureau was striving hard to take the mega corruption cases to a logical conclusion and all possible resources were being utilized for the elimination of white-collar corruption cases on priority basis as the basic aim of NAB was the elimination of corruption from the society and recovery of looted money from the plunderers.