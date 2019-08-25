Rawalpindi police arrest suspected peaedophile

RAWALPINDI: A man was taken into custody on Sunday after being accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Wah Cantt, said police.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) after which the accused was arrested by the Rawalpindi police.

Rawalpindi CPO Faisal Rana said that the suspect, identified as Younas had offered the minor Rs10 to lure her into his residence at Wah Cantt’s Simon area.

The victim is being treated at a hospital, said the Rawalpindi CPO.