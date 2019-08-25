Kashmir under curfew for 21 days now

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, the authorities continue to impose stringent curfew and other restrictions across the entire region on the 21st consecutive day on Sunday for silencing the people from holding demonstrations against Modi-led Hindu nationalist Indian government for abrogating special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to severe blockade, people have been facing acute shortage of essential commodities, including baby food and life-saving medicines, and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people are besieged and Jammu and Kashmir has become a big jail for its inhabitants.

Over 10,000 Kashmiris, including hundreds of political leaders and workers, have been detained. The jails and police stations have run out of space and many detainees have been lodged in makeshift detention centres.

A hotel in Srinagar being used as a makeshift detention centre has been declared a sub-jail. Around 50 pro-India political leaders are detained in the hotel.

On the other hand, the people of occupied Kashmir have been warned to beware of Indian collaborators who are trying to approach their Indian masters to bring the members of extremist Hindu organisations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Hindutva forces to the territory to enslave Kashmiris and change their demography.

The warning has been issued through posters and handbills by Hurriyat activists. The Indian collaborators have been asked to adopt Hurriyat line and in case they provide any facilitation to Hindutva forces, they would face serious consequences.