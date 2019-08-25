Kartarpur Corridor perfect example of interfaith harmony, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Pakistan’s commitment to finish Kartarpur project for Sikh pilgrims at the earliest is beyond doubt.

This is to facilitate Sikhs of India and those based in other countries so that they can pay homage to one of their holiest sites conveniently, she added.

She further stated that Kartarpur holds great significance for Sikhs and Pakistan, as a staunch believer of interfaith harmony, respects religious sentiments of our Sikh brothers and sisters.

Pakistan’s flag is a perfect example of that, white colour represents our minorities and green represents the Muslims, PM Imran’s commitment to delivering rights to minorities is a gesture that the world should also follow, she said.