Governor House in Nathiagali to be opened for public, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that in an effort to promote tourism in Pakistan, Governor House in Nathiagali will be accessible to the general public.

He further said that these monuments are expensive to keep and maintain but now they’ll generate revenue to balance the expenses incurred on their maintainability.

As per sources, in Pakistan, besides Nathiagali Governor House, there are more than 160 government houses where the public can book rooms.

Currently, KP Government is maintaining Chief Minister House, Speaker House, Inspector General House and Karnak House in Natiagali for tourists.