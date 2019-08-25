Gilani urges Kashmiri people to continue resistance against oppression

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Gilani on Sunday appealed to each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir to continue to resist the naked Indian brutality with courage at this critical juncture in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Gilani, in a first official statement received by Kashmir Media Service on Sunday since the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir by India on August 5 said that there is no other alternative but to fight with full determination. “India should know that even if they bring their entire armed forces into occupied Jammu and Kashmir, even then the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not abandon the struggle for their rights and liberation,” he added.

“We must fight the enemy in unison. History remains witness to the fact that big military powers have repeatedly perished in front of the force of peoples’ unity and truth. Courage, patience, and discipline are those weapons of defenceless people which can defeat the enemy with howsoever enormous an arsenal,” he wrote.