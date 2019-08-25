Funds being wasted at Mohenjo-Daro: conference told

LARKANA: Eminent researcher and archaeologist Syed Hakim Ali Shah Bukhari said at his presidential address during the Mohenjo Daro conference held at the arts council here on Saturday, “The young generation of Sindh will have to learn lessons from latest scientific technologies of the 21st century in the context of culture.”

During the conference which was organized by Sindhi Adabi Sangat (SAS), Larkana Chapter, Bukhari said, “It is tragic that work on Mohenjo Daro is being carried out through contractors rather than archaeologists,” which he believed would cause “considerable damage to the monuments.”

Scholar and politician Jagdesh Ahuja said that religious extremism had distorted Sindh’s true identity.

However, he also said that he harboured great hopes with Sindh’s new generation whom he believed would be able to revive the province’s culture.

He said that in the face of religious fanaticism, Sindh’s culture had managed to stay largely secular.

Renowned archaeologist Prof Dr Ghulam Mustafa Shar said only two percent of the funds allotted by UNESCO and other donor agencies were spent on developmental work at the site with around 98% being wasted. He said that despite Rs30 crore annual budget, drinking water facility had not been provided for tourists at the world heritage site.

He said only 10% digging had yet been completed at Mohenjo Daro and that too was not being done carefully.

He said that the area of Mohenjo Daro which was actually spread to two to five kilometres had been encroached upon. He said that paddy was sown on Mohenjo Daro area after waterlogging drain was built by UNESCO to drain out salinity water.

He said women of influential families took away necklaces from the museum of Mohenjo Daro and other artefacts were also stolen from there which had not yet been recovered.

He said Mohenjo Daro had three cities and eight faces after digging of DK area of the upper city had been ruined. He said the land of Mohenjo was 18 ft beneath.

Speaking about the culture of the Mohenjo Daro, he said that 18 out of 26 alphabet letters of the English language were borrowed from the Mohenjo Daro language.

He said Mohenjo Daro remained alive for 800 years and during the process of digging bones, nearly 35 bodies were discovered out of which 25 bodies were recovered from one room, he added.

The conference was followed by music and a play “Doolah Darya Khan” was also staged which garnered huge applause from the audience.