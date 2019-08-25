Four perish, 15 injured in coach-truck collision

SHIKARPUR: Four people were killed and 15 others injured when a truck hit a coach on Indus Highway within the jurisdiction of Khanpur police station on Sunday morning.

A coach was on its way to Punjab from Karachi when it was hit by a truck coming from opposite side on Indus Highway’s Kashmore-Khanpur section. As a result, four passengers identified as Jahangir, son of Gul Muhammad Bhatti of Rajanpur, Muhammad Majeed Bugti of Dera Bugti, Musamat Zuhra, wife of Nawaz Bhatti, and her daughter Farhana Bhatti, were killed.

The injured include Umair, son of Nek Muhammad Chishti of Rahimyar Khan, Allah Jeewayo Chishti of Dera Ghazi Khan, Ali Muhammad, son of Shah Nawaz Bugti, Fazal Dar, son of Ghulam Qadir of Ouch Baloch of Sadiqabad, Shahzado, son of Huzoor Bux Bhatti of Rajanpur, truck driver Asghar Ali, son of Dil Murad Syal of Faisalabad, Musamat Shazia, wife of Irfan Chishti of Rajanpur, baby Zoya, daughter of Touqeer Bhatti of Rajanpur, Musamat Rehana, wife of Manzoor Hussain Babar of Dera Ghazi Khan, Musamat Ghulam Fatima, wife of Lal Bux Bhatti of Rajanpur, and four others.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital Khanpur for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively. Four severely injured passengers were referred to a Sukkur hospital for further treatment after first aid. Khanpur police have registered the case and impounded the coach and truck in police custody.