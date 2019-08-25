Four more Congo fever cases surface in Quetta as one patient dies

QUETTA: Another Congo fever patient died during treatment while four new cases were surfaced here on Sunday.

Head of Infectious Diseases Section Head at Fatima Jinnah Hospital Dr Sadiq said that a Congo fever patient who was under treatment at the hospital expired after which the death toll due to the disease during the ongoing year has mounted to four whereas the total number of cases that have surfaced in the country this year now stands at 19.

Dr Sadiq further said that two more patients are admitted at the hospital and their test reports will come on Monday. He said that they were brought to the hospital after experiencing bleeding from mouths and noses in addition to running high temperatures.

The Congo virus spreads through a tick which can be transmitted to humans from wild animals, including cattle. The adult female form of the tick attaches itself to wild animals to lay eggs. She obtains calcium and protein needed for this stage in her reproductive cycle from the animal.