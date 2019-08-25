Customs confiscate smuggled goods worth millions

by News Desk , (Last Updated 12 seconds ago)

ISLAMABAD: Customs Collectorate Islamabad on Sunday has caught a container that was carrying smuggled items worth twenty million rupees, local media reported.

The forty-feet long container was stopped on account of suspicion while en route to some unknown destination on M2 motorway.

As per sources, it was carrying smuggled goods including cell phones and high-value fabric in huge quantity.

Customs authorities have told after on-spot initial investigation that most of the items seized are of Indian origin.