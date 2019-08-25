Chan has not resigned, says Haque

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque on Sunday categorically rejected news about the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan as the prime minister’s spokesperson and Fawad Chaudhry’s appointment in his stead.

“Recent rumours about the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan and the appointment of Fawad as the spokesperson are totally false and mischievous,” he said in a statement.

He said the opponents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf frequently indulged in a misinformation campaign to create a rift within the party. “We are fully aware of this (propaganda),” he added.

It was earlier reported that a tug-of-war was going on between two senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders — Fawad Chaudhry and Nadeem Afzal Chan — to become the spokesperson of Imran Khan.

Fawad is the incumbent Federal Minister for Science and Technology while Chan is currently the official spokesman of the prime minister.

On Friday, rumours started making rounds on the social media that Chan has resigned from his post and PM Imran has decided to appoint Fawad Chaudhry in his place.

However, informed sources had confirmed to Pakistan Today that Chan did tender resignation and was still the PM’s official spokesperson.