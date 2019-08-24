Two killed in DI Khan checkpost attack

PESHAWAR: At least two people were killed in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) on Saturday after a police checkpost was attacked by unidentified assailants.

According to police, eight men riding motorcycles attacked police personnel in the Durban area of the district, killing two civilians. One of those killed in the attack was a private security guard. The security personnel remained unhurt in the incident and the attackers managed to escape after police personnel retaliated.

Police said the bodies of the two were transferred to a nearby hospital and a cordon was established around the area after the attack.

Earlier in July, at least nine people were martyred and 30 others injured in a gun attack on a police check post and a subsequent suicide blast at the hospital the wounded were shifted to in DI Khan. Six policemen and three civilians had been slain in the deadly twin attacks.