PLRA staff working without contracts

LAHORE: Almost 3000 officials of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) have been working without an employment contract since June 2019, Pakistan Today learnt on Saturday.

Pakistan Today also learnt that the staff including a large number of those working at the PRLA headquarters and the Arazi Record Centers (ARC) were still waiting for the renewal of their contracts which have expired since June.

Sources within the PLRA said, “Negligence and incompetence within our management are rampant. The management itself shows very little concern for the authority and staff. The responsibility to issue new contract plans before old ones expire was with higher-ups who failed to take any action. The staff which is working on the Araazi Record Centers (ARC) do not have their contracts and if any mishap or incident takes it would be difficult to ascertain responsibility. Where is the legal credibility of those people who are directly involved in the transfer and mutation of the land? This is not the first time something like this is happening with the administration of PLRA seems confused over the matter. All the claims which were made by the administration to regularize the staff have also do not amount to much and indicate failure of management. Senior members of (the) Board of Revenue (BOR) should intervene because if the courts get involved it would reflect badly on the BOR.”

While talking to Pakistan Today the director of communications at PLRA said, “The formation of our board of directors is still in progress because of which this matter is still pending. The authority administration is working on this matter and renewed contracts will be issued to staff workers by the end of this month.”