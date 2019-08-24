New record set, AGAIN!

Congratulations Beaconhouse students! Beaconhouse School System has yet again broken the record for accomplishing the highest number of A*s and As in 2019’s O and A level examinations. With a whopping total of 18,103 A*s and As, students of Beaconhouse continue the legacy of high achievements and great successes in the field of education.

This feat is a nod to its continuous commitment to providing the best learning environment for the youth of Pakistan. Through hard work and determination, students of Beaconhouse set the bar high once again by scoring the highest number of A*s and As in their O and A levels. Beaconhouse students have made their teachers, parents and the nation proud of this brilliant achievement!

The A-Level programme at Beaconhouse School System is in its third decade of success supported with a growing network of 27 A Level campuses across 16 cities. The Beaconhouse College Programme features the renowned Access Centre where counsellors guide students with university placements and scholarships, ensuring that they are well on their pathway to the future! This makes Beaconhouse College Programme, Pakistan’s leading A-Level Programme! The hard work and determination of the Beaconhouse management and teachers have provided the students with numerous possibilities to achieve their dreams.

Assisted with the guidance of career counsellors at the renowned Access Centre, students of Beaconhouse have secured placements in prestigious international and national universities with scholarships amounting to $94.9 Million in 2019 alone! Beaconhouse remains the leader in education contributing to the development of Pakistan with an alumni base of over 90,000 Beaconites!

Additionally, Beaconhouse students who sat for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) prospered by bagging a position amongst the top 3% in the world. Not far behind were the students of the Middle Years Programme (IBMYP), who were amongst the top 4% in the world! Similarly, Beaconhouse students who appeared in their matriculation exams made the entire nation proud with outstanding results!

The journey to success for these brilliant students has just begun and they are on their way to a successful future! Congratulations to all the devoted teachers and diligent students once again!