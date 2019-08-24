Kartarpur project to be completed as per schedule: Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday that the Kartarpur project would be completed in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak in November, come what may.

Addressing a press conference alongside Advisor to the Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan at the governor’s residence in Lahore, the Punjab governor said that war between Pakistan and India will have disastrous implications for world security.

Comparing India with Israel, the governor said that “India was a bigger terrorist than Israel” since even when parts of Palestine were placed under curfew “human rights organizations, parliamentarians and the media were allowed to go there.” He said that Kashmir in comparison had been “turned into a prison” by India’s prime minister (Narendra Modi) whom he described as being worse than Hitler.

“This is the worst atrocity and terrorism of history and international organizations including the UN should take immediate and strict notice,” he appealed.

He reaffirmed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to stand by the Kashmiri people and “promote their cause at every platform.”

“PM Imran Khan in his address at the United Nations will expose Narendra Modi’s real face in front of the world and will pressurize the international community to solve Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions.” He said.

Speaking In regard to the development of the Kartarpur project the Punjab governor said that despite the deteriorating relations with India, the Kartarpur corridor will be completed as per schedule.

He said that an international Sikh convention marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak would also be held at the governor’s house on Aug, 31 which is expected to be attended by Sikhs from all over the world.

“I assure Sikh pilgrims that on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations, they will be provided with foolproof security in Pakistan and we will ensure the provision of other facilities.” He added.