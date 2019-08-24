LHC suspends newly-approved PCB constitution

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended the recently-approved amendments in constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The constitution had come into effect after the approval by the federal cabinet and had eliminated the regional and departmental cricket. However, with the stay granted by the high court, both types of format have been restored till any further orders.

The court will take up the case on Aug 27.

The petitioners in their petition contended that the amendments were brought in the constitution without the approval of the PCB’s board of governors.

The new constitution had split the office of the chairman and the chief executive, with the managing director of the PCB redesignated as the chief executive.

Under the previous constitution, the existing board of governors of the PCB was supposed to continue for a period until, at least, four members of the BoG are notified from among a pool of seven members (three cricket associations and four independent members).

Under the new system, 16 regional cricket associations had to be replaced by six cricket associations: Balochistan Cricket Association, Central Punjab Cricket Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association, Northern Cricket Association, Sindh Cricket Association and Southern Punjab Cricket Association.

Similarly, district cricket associations were supposed to be replaced by city cricket associations.