Modi awarded UAE’s highest civilian honour amid Kashmir crisis

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) highest civilian honour, a move that has sparked outrage among rights activists over his government’s clampdown on the Muslim-majority Kashmir region administered by New Delhi.

Modi was awarded the Order of Zayed medal by the UAE’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, known by his initials MBZ, during a visit to the capital Abu Dhabi on Saturday, reinforcing ties between the two countries.

MBZ personally put the gold medal around Modi’s neck, with a portrait of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s first president after whom the order is named, displayed behind them.

In April, UAE had announced that Modi would receive the “Order of Zayed”.

“A 3.3 million-strong vibrant Indian community in the UAE nourishes the vibrant people-to-people contacts between our two friendly countries,” the MEA statement read.

It also added that Modi’s visit would further strengthen ties between the two nations.

At least 152 people have been hurt by tear gas and pellets since security forces launched a sweeping crackdown, data from the Himalayan region’s two main hospitals shows, reported Reuters.