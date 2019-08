by APP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: Occupation forces used tear gas against local residents in Srinagar who took to streets defying the strict curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, police tried to enter Soura, the main village, as hundreds of locals staged a protest march against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The call for the march was given by Joint Resistance Leadership.