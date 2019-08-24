India playing with fire in Occupied Kashmir, says President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that by changing the status of valley forcefully and then by suppressing resistance via violence, India has landed itself into trouble and is playing with fire.

He expressed this while giving an interview to a foreign media outlet and further states that India is in state of complete delusion if it actually thinks that things will normalise in Kashmire anytime soon.

The President also said that the role of the international community is very crucial at this point and it must continue to exert pressure on India till it reverts the unlawful decision.

Pakistan has always offered assistance to Kashmire without any hidden agenda and will continue to do so, this time, however, more eyes are watching Indian oppression first-hand due to the presence of UN military in the region, he added.

Alvi also expressed concerns over India’s reckless behaviour and said that it could stage another flop show like before to gain sympathies from the world.

“It’s finally time that we allow people of Kashmir to decide their own future, they have already suffered enough at the hands of Indian forces. Gross violation of humanitarian values in the valley by India won’t go unnoticed and really soon, India would run out of more options,” he said.