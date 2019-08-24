Ensure effective steps to control dengue, CM tells concerend departments

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered all related departments to make sure through effective steps that dengue virus does nor spread and remains under control.

In the directives issued by him on Saturday, he asked the departments to work out a plan without any delay and then implement it by consuming all the required resources.

He further said that due to heavy showers, there should not be accumulated water anywhere, and Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must form special teams for this purpose who can update them about the situation in towns and cities.