Court extends Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand for five days

LAHORE: An Anti-Narcotics Court extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand for five days in the narcotics case on Saturday, media reported.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) presented Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in court as evidence in which Rana Sanaullah’s car can be seen entering M2 motorway. However, not pleased with the available evidence, judge Masood Arshad directed ANF officials to submit complete and conclusive evidence in the next hearing.

After the hearing, Sanaullah also met his spouse.

Next hearing is scheduled on 28 August by the court and a case related to freezing of assets have been deferred till 7 September.