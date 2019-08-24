CM Buzdar inaugarates Sehat Insaaf Card scheme in three districts

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated the Sehat Insaf Card Scheme for Pakpattan, Okara and Sahiwal along with seven other mega projects worth Rs800 million.

The chief minister also announced three mega projects of Rs1.19 billion including the up-gradation of the district headquarter hospital in Sahiwal to a teaching hospital.

Provincial Ministers Dr Akhtar Malik, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Noman Langrial, Ijaz Alam, secretaries and concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Further, Buzdar also planted a sapling under tree plantation campaign in the Sahiwal Circuit House and prayed for the success of this campaign.

Later, the chief minister, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Sehat Insaf Card for the three districts, said that people were deprived of quality health facilities in the past and the Sehat Insaf Card would provide white-collar people with the opportunity to get free of cost treatment from private hospitals in a dignified manner.

“Treatment, medicines and test facilities would be made available to Sehat Insaf Card holders free of cost as the bill will be paid by the Punjab government. Travel expenditures would also be provided to patients having the card,” he announced while adding that treatment facilities and free follow up are available for eight diseases to the cardholders besides special treatment facilities for a mother and child.

Buzdar said that 67 lakh families of 24 districts are benefitting from the Sehat Insaf Card which has been given to 25 per cent population of Sahiwal, 29 per cent of Okara and 27 per cent population of Pakpattan whereas the card will be given to government employees under a phased programme. “Similarly, the card will be distributed among ulema, mashaikh, khateeb and students of seminaries as well,” he added.

Further, the chief minister said that seven development projects that have been inaugurated at a cost of Rs800 million include a model cattle market, the installation of floodlights in Quaid-e-Azam Cricket Stadium Sahiwal, the construction project of Government Boys Degree College in Kameer, office of Kameer Municipal Committee, necessary facilities at RHC Kameer, and Tehsil Headquarter Hospital in Renalakhurd.

He concluded by saying that he has a firm belief that enlightened citizens of Sahiwal will actively participate in the plantation campaign and play their due role for making our motherland clean and green.