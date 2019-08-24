Army fully prepared to thwart Indian aggression, says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that Pakistan’s armed forces are alive to the threat from the eastern border due to the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and are fully prepared to thwart any misadventure or aggression.

Addressing troops during a visit to the formation headquarters in Gilgit, Gen Bajwa appreciated the army personnel’s state of readiness and morale despite the challenges of weather, terrain and the enemy at the highest battlefield of the world.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Army killed six Indian soldiers in retaliatory fire after three civilians, including a minor, embraced martyrdom as a result of unprovoked firing and shelling by the Indian from across the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on its official Twitter handle, Pakistan Army gave a “befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations in Tatta Pani [Hot Spring] Sector along the LoC”.

“Indian fire had martyred three civilians, including a 7 years old boy,” it added.

In retaliation, the army targeted Indian posts, killing six Indian soldiers, including an officer, and destroyed two bunkers.